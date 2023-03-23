Victim spat at, punched in the face and kicked on the floor during Wellingborough attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked in Wellingborough.

At around 4.40am on Saturday, March 18, a man was walking from Victoria Road into Mill Road, when he saw an unknown man approach his vehicle and kick it, causing no damage.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “When the victim went to see if the car was damaged, the other man spat at him and punched him in the face.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack

"The victim then went to run away and was pursued by the man, who went on to push him to the floor and kick him repeatedly, causing facial bleeding and bruising, before walking off up Mill Road and into Strode Road.

"The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, who was wearing a leather jacket.”

