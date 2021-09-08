Victim left with broken jaw after vicious Kettering attack

Police are investigating.

A man suffered a broken jaw after being attacked by three thugs in Kettering.

Today (September 8) police launched an appeal for witnesses after the shocking attack in Alexandra Street on Saturday, August 14.

The victim was involved in an altercation outside a block of flats at about 9.30pm which ended in three unknown men violently assaulting him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: "The suspects are described as three white men.