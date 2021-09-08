Victim left with broken jaw after vicious Kettering attack

He was assaulted by three other men

By Sam Wildman
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 10:54 am
Police are investigating.

A man suffered a broken jaw after being attacked by three thugs in Kettering.

Today (September 8) police launched an appeal for witnesses after the shocking attack in Alexandra Street on Saturday, August 14.

The victim was involved in an altercation outside a block of flats at about 9.30pm which ended in three unknown men violently assaulting him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A police spokesman said: "The suspects are described as three white men.

"Anyone who saw the incident, or anyone with information about the assault, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101."