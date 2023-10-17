News you can trust since 1897
Victim attacked by men in balaclavas after being hit by Desborough bike rider

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses
By Sam Wildman
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
A man was attacked by a gang wearing balaclavas after being deliberately hit by a bike rider in Desborough.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident which took place at about 6.55pm on Saturday (October 14).

The victim was walking with a woman along Station Road, opposite the junction with King Street, when a man on an electric bike intentionally drove into him.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
The bike rider then got off and, alongside three or four other males in balaclavas, punched and kicked the victim while he lay on the floor, leaving him requiring hospital treatment.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 23000640279 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”