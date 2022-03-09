Vehicles seized, rat run monitored and speeding tickets issued in Kettering day of action

Seven vehicles were seized, five people were caught illegally using a cut-through and more than a dozen were given a speeding ticket as part of a day of action in and around Kettering.

Kettering's neighbourhood policing team patrolled the streets last month after events and an online survey identified road safety as something residents wanted police to focus on more.

They used a speed gun in hotspot areas, ANPR was used to target road crime and people driving without the correct documents, and officers visited the Carina Road area where issues have been raised around “boy racer” behaviour.

Police day of action.

In Polwell Lane, 100 vehicles were checked with 19 fixed penalty notices issued for speeding, along with another seven letters of warning sent.

In Deeble Road, 120 vehicles were checked with four speeding tickets issued.

Checks were also carried out in Cleveland Avenue and Rockingham Road but no vehicles were found to be speeding or breaking the law.

Police also attended Newland Street to target cars cutting through with five fixed penalty notices issued, and local schools were also visited in response to concerns around parking at drop-off and pick-up times.

In total across the day, seven vehicles were seized, one person was stopped for driving whilst disqualified and 30 fixed penalty notices were issued.

A number of e-scooters were also stopped and users spoken to. Pupils from Year 6 at Grange Primary Academy were also taken out to Stamford Road to help out with speed gun work.

PC Mick Leonard from the neighbourhood policing team, said: “As Kettering’s neighbourhood policing team, it’s really important for us to be plugged into the issues affecting our local residents day to day, and to really listen to their concerns.

“That’s why we have LIPs (locally identified priorities) in which we ask our residents to fill in an online survey as well as attend our engagement events, every three months, to identify the issues affecting them.

"These are then acted on for three months before we go out to the community again for their feedback.

“The results of the last one clearly showed a desire for us to focus on dangerous and reckless driving in specific areas, so this is exactly what we have been doing.

“And it’s not just one day of action - many more are planned and I hope this reassures the local community that we are taking their concerns seriously and acting on them.