Vauxhall Corsa Nürburgring special edition targeted by thieves on A6116 between Corby and Thrapston

Items stolen included two front seats
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:26 BST
Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in a layby on the A6116, near Sudborough, between midday on Friday, September 22 and 10am on Friday, October 6?

Police are appealing for witnesses after unknown person/s stole vehicle parts from a black Vauxhall Corsa Nürburgring special edition.

A police spokesman said: “Items stolen include two front seats, a front bumper, headlights, and tail lights.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft on the A6116 near SudboroughPolice are appealing for witnesses to the theft on the A6116 near Sudborough
"This is a busy road and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered any related vehicle parts for sale in unusual circumstances.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, including those with dash-cam footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000621582 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.