Vans targeted in series of Kettering tool thefts

Police are investigating three incidents in Kettering which saw vans targeted and tools stolen.

All three incidents are believed to have taken place over the weekend or in the early hours of Monday morning (February 21), with two taking place just a few yards away from each other on the Grange estate.

The first theft was in Margaret Road between 2pm on Saturday (February 19) and 10am on Monday, involving a Citroen Dispatch van.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating.

The owner discovered the rear door ajar and found that items including Dewalt and Makita power tools, a Makita radio and other tools had been stolen. They later found their empty tool bag in a layby on Stamford Rd.

The second incident took place in nearby Charlotte Place between 9pm on Sunday (February 20) and 7.40am on Monday.

A white Ford Transit Connect van was targeted and the owner believes the van was locked.

The doors were found ajar and tools were stolen.

A further incident was reported on the Ise Lodge estate, with a theft taking place between 11pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday.

In that incident a van in St Anthony's Road was damaged and a large quantity of tools were stolen, police said.