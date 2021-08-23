Vandals wreck materials to resurface an all-weather 3G sports pitch in Desborough – after that itself was ruined

The culprits struck over the weekend after bags of the sand-like substance were left in the complex’s car park.

Vandals have wrecked materials to resurface an all-weather 3G sports pitch in Desborough – after that itself was ruined.

The work was due to go ahead to repair the astroturf surface at Desborough Leisure Centre on Ironwood Avenue.

The culprits struck over the weekend after bags of the sand-like substance were left in the complex’s car park.

They were ripped open and the material scattered across the ground between 4.15pm on Saturday and 7.45pm yesterday morning.

Police investigating the attack are appealing for witnesses or information about the vandals to contact them urgently.