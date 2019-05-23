Vandal scratches car in Kettering parking row

A car had its paintwork scratched and notes were left on vehicles around Alfred Street by someone who may have been angry about parking.

Police were called to Alfred Street in Kettering following the criminal damage yesterday (Wednesday, May 22) between 8.33am and 11am.

Alfred Street, Kettering. NNL-190523-171008005

They found deep scratches to the bonnet and the back of the vehicle.

Officers are linking this to handwritten notes that were left on other vehicles advising them to park in the Northants County Council-owned William Knibb centre.

The terraced street runs adjacent to the William Knibb centre which is a hub for NCC staff. It can become clogged with traffic during the day.

Anyone with information about the crime can call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 190002 61847.

The William Knibb Centre is in one of Kettering’s most historic buildings in Montagu Street.

It underwent a £4 million revamp last year to double the number of desk working spaces to 142 and adding new bookable meeting spaces.

A separate and secure accommodation space for child protection services was also included and the centre’s two car parks were resurfaced.

As well as accommodating council staff, the centre is also used by other organisations such as the Youth Works CIC.