Van driver to appear in court charged with causing death of man in A14 crash

The crash is said to have happened on the A14 near Welford. File image: Google.

A van driver has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving during a smash on the A14.

Charles Ryan, 27, is accused of causing the death of Craig Melville while driving a 22-plate Ford Panel van on October 10, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway close to Junction 1at Welford. Mr Melville, 40, who was driving a Volkswagen Polo, was taken to hospital but died three days later.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...