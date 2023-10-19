Urgent appeal to trace driver who gave 'victim of crime' a lift from Wellingborough industrial estate to Coventry
Northants Police has issued an urgent appeal to trace a potential witness who gave a man a lift from Wellingborough to Coventry yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).
The man who was given the lift spoke with a West Midlands accent and had a black eye.
He is believed to have been in the area of Finedon Road industrial estate when he was picked up.
A police spokesman said: “Officers believe this man may be a victim of crime and are working to trace and speak to him further to establish his welfare.
"Detectives are also urgently seeking to trace the person who drove him to Coventry as they may have information useful to the investigation.
"Anyone who believes they may have been the person to give this man a lift, or has information that could be relevant, should call Northamptonshire Police immediately on 101.”
Anyone with information should quote incident number 23000649380.