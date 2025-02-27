Untidy search carried out and various items stolen during Kettering burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at Centenary House in Nelson Street, Kettering.

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 26, between 8.30am and 8.15pm when the unknown offender/s forced entry into an address before conducting an untidy search and leaving with various items.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000115525 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

