Unpaid work for Kettering pervert who touched himself inappropriately at bus stop
A pervert who touched himself inappropriately at a bus stop in Kettering has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.
Ivelin Radev was in Newland Street on the morning of August 9 last year when he was spotted on CCTV.
Court documents said he was inappropriately touching himself over his clothing, causing an erection.
The 33-year-old, of Derwent Crescent in the town, was arrested and charged with outraging public decency.
Last week at Northampton Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a community order with 50 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.