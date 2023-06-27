Unpaid work for Kettering pervert who touched himself inappropriately at bus stop

A pervert who touched himself inappropriately at a bus stop in Kettering has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Ivelin Radev was in Newland Street on the morning of August 9 last year when he was spotted on CCTV.

Court documents said he was inappropriately touching himself over his clothing, causing an erection.

Newland Street, Kettering

The 33-year-old, of Derwent Crescent in the town, was arrested and charged with outraging public decency.

Last week at Northampton Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a community order with 50 hours of unpaid work.