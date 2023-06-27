News you can trust since 1897
Unpaid work for Kettering pervert who touched himself inappropriately at bus stop

He was spotted on CCTV
By Sam Wildman
Published 27th Jun 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read

A pervert who touched himself inappropriately at a bus stop in Kettering has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Ivelin Radev was in Newland Street on the morning of August 9 last year when he was spotted on CCTV.

Court documents said he was inappropriately touching himself over his clothing, causing an erection.

Newland Street, Kettering
Newland Street, Kettering
The 33-year-old, of Derwent Crescent in the town, was arrested and charged with outraging public decency.

Last week at Northampton Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a community order with 50 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.