Unpaid work for Kettering man who had Taser

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A man who was found with a Taser in Kettering has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Darryl Marshall was sentenced to a community order by magistrates after police found the weapon at his home.

They executed a warrant in Sackville Street at about 11am on July 27 and found the weapon, which had been designed or adapted for the discharge of electricity.

Marshall, 33, was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and pleaded guilty when he appeared before magistrates this week.

He was sentenced to a community order with rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Marshall was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £95.