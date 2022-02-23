Unpaid work for Corby drink-driver after she's caught more than three times limit

A Corby woman was caught behind the wheel despite being more than three times the legal drink-drive limit.

Kim Smith, 63, has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after she was caught by police in her Mercedes last year.

She was stopped in Sower Leys Road on November 7 and later breathalysed, where she gave a reading of 127mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

It's more than three times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Smith, of Cantle Close, admitted drink-driving when she faced magistrates in Northampton.

This month she appeared at the same court for her sentencing hearing, where she was given a community order and told she would have to complete 160 hours of unpaid work.

Smith was also banned from driving for 36 months.

Her disqualification will be reduced by 36 weeks if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.