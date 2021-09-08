University of Northampton student sentenced at court after stealing from halls of residence flats
Moshood stole TV, Xbox console and controller, Apple TV box, handbag and portable speaker
A University of Northampton student has been given a community order and told to pay compensation after stealing various items from a halls of residence.
Bamidele Moshood stole a TV, an Xbox console and controller, an Apple TV box, a handbag and a portable speaker from flats at the Waterside Campus in June and July.
The 23-year-old, who also lives at the Park Avenue apartments as an overseas student, pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary at Northampton Crown Court on August 23.
James Smith-Wilds, prosecuting, said there was no one present when the 'low-value' items were taken and most, if not all, of them have now been returned.
He added that no damage had been done to gain entry and there were no signs of ransacking.
His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo sentenced him to a one-year community order with 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and to pay £100 compensation to a victim and a £95 victim surcharge yesterday (Tuesday, September 7).