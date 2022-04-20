An uninsured driver who spent six months on the run after fleeing the scene of a five-car pile-up on the A45 which left two men seriously injured walked out of court with a fine and eight points on his licence.

Daniel Marius Spatarel was finally tracked down in Luton in February after a warrant for his arrest was issued when he failed to appear for sentencing at Northampton Magistrates Court in August last year.

He had previously been convicted in his absence of four charges, including driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at the scene of a collision, in connection with the crash in December 2019.

Spatarel was finally sentenced at Northampton Magistrates Court more than two years after causing a crash that left two men injured

According to court documents from previous hearings, Spatarel was behind the wheel of a Mercedes CLS 320 which collided with the rear of a Ford Kuga on the 70mph dual carriageway between Northampton and Wellingborough at 6.45am, setting off a chain reaction of collisions.

A Ford Transit van collided with the wrecked Mercedes and spun into the path of a Skoda Octavia and Hyundai I20.

Sparatel jumped out of the vehicle and ran across a nearby field immediately following the smash.

Firefighters had to cut the Transit driver from the wreckage and the road was closed eastbound for around three hours at the Great Doddington turn-off while emergency services and crash investigators dealt with the aftermath.

The 32-year-old had charges of driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after a collision, failing to report an incident and driving with no insurance proved in his absence at a hearing in March 2021 but then failed to show up for sentencing five months later.

Spatarel, said to be of Grange Road, Northampton, was returned to court after being arrested by Bedfordshire Police and sentenced for driving without due care attention, failing to stop after an accident and having no insurance on April 11.