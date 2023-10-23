News you can trust since 1897
Two young men remanded in custody over Corby class-A drug dealing accusations

Tyrone James and Alexi D’Acosta are awaiting trial
Kate Cronin
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
Alexi Da'Costa and Tyrone James will appear before crown court this week. Image: National WorldAlexi Da'Costa and Tyrone James will appear before crown court this week. Image: National World
Two men will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month after being charged with class-A drug distribution offences.

Tyrone James, 22, is charged with conspiring to supply heroin and cocaine in Corby between March 1 and October 12 this year.

James formerly of Corby but most recently of Upton Grove, Birmingham, is charged alongside Alexi Da’Costa, 23, of Lowry Close, who is accused of the same offences as well as possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine.

Both men appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 13. No plea was entered to any of the charges. The pair will now appear before Northampton Crown Court late next month.

They have been remanded in custody ahead of further court appearances.

If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, you can report it to police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.