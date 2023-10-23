Two young men remanded in custody over Corby class-A drug dealing accusations

Alexi Da'Costa and Tyrone James will appear before crown court this week. Image: National World

Two men will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month after being charged with class-A drug distribution offences.

Tyrone James, 22, is charged with conspiring to supply heroin and cocaine in Corby between March 1 and October 12 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James formerly of Corby but most recently of Upton Grove, Birmingham, is charged alongside Alexi Da’Costa, 23, of Lowry Close, who is accused of the same offences as well as possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both men appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 13. No plea was entered to any of the charges. The pair will now appear before Northampton Crown Court late next month.

They have been remanded in custody ahead of further court appearances.