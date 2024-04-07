Two young Corby men charged with serious assault in town
A pair from Corby have appeared before a court to deny a serious assault.
The attack on a man from the town is said to have taken place on August 8 last year.
Tyrone James, 23, formerly of Corby and the West Midlands and currently an inmate at HMP Peterborough, is charged with section 20 grievous bodily harm without intent.
Logan McBride, who can be named after he recently turned 18, of Everest House, Everest Lane, Corby, is charged with assault by beating in relation to the same incident.
The pair appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on March 27 to deny the charges against them.
James was remanded in custody and will appear before the crown court in May for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
McBride was bailed and will be before the magistrates’ court for a pre-trial review again in May.