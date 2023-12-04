Two woman punched and slapped staff at town centre pub in Northampton
A member of staff was assaulted by two woman at a town centre pub in Northampton. Police officers are appealing for help to identify two women who they believe may have information regarding the assault in Drapery, Northampton.
Between 10.30pm and 11.30pm Friday, November 24, two women punched and slapped a member of staff in the face after being asked to leave the Penny Loafer pub.
A second person was also assaulted and sustained a nose injury after intervening.
Officers investigating the incident believe the women in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident number 23000728124 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.