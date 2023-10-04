Two Wellingborough men charged with drugs offences after police raid in Talbot Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Wellingborough men have appeared in court charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Revive carried out a warrant in Talbot Road on Monday (October 2) under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quantity of Class A drugs, believed to be heroin and crack cocaine, were recovered from the address and two arrests made.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police executed a warrant at a property in Talbot Road, Wellingborough this week

Ezra Coke, 22, of Birchfield Road, and Joseph Howie, 24, of no fixed address, were both charged with two counts each of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine and heroin), with Coke also charged with one count of escaping lawful custody.

Both appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 3) and were remanded in custody ahead of their next hearing at Northampton Crown Court on November 14.