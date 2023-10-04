News you can trust since 1897
Two Wellingborough men charged with drugs offences after police raid in Talbot Road

They are due back in court next month
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:58 BST
Two Wellingborough men have appeared in court charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Revive carried out a warrant in Talbot Road on Monday (October 2) under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

A quantity of Class A drugs, believed to be heroin and crack cocaine, were recovered from the address and two arrests made.

Police executed a warrant at a property in Talbot Road, Wellingborough this weekPolice executed a warrant at a property in Talbot Road, Wellingborough this week
Ezra Coke, 22, of Birchfield Road, and Joseph Howie, 24, of no fixed address, were both charged with two counts each of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine and heroin), with Coke also charged with one count of escaping lawful custody.

Both appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 3) and were remanded in custody ahead of their next hearing at Northampton Crown Court on November 14.

Operation Revive aims to bring the offenders of serious violence associated with Class A drug dealing and gangs to justice.