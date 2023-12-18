Two wanted after burglars force their way into Corby home before stealing items

Call police if you know these people

Two people pictured on camera with their faces partially-covered are wanted by police who are investigating a Corby burglary.

Officer believe the pair may have information about an incident in Highbrook, which took place between 6.45am and 7am on December 7.

Burglars forced entry into a house through the front door and stole property including a VR Meta Quest, an Elite strap battery 8000 and a quantity of cash.

Police want to speak to these two people.

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the people pictured may have information that could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

“They would also like to hear from anyone who may have information about any of the stolen items.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.