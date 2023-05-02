News you can trust since 1897
Two teenagers charged with murder of University of Northampton student appear before crown court

Judge sets plea hearing date for next month

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:57 BST

Two teenagers charged with the murder of a University of Northampton student have appeared before a crown court judge.

Ogechi Eke, aged 19, of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, aged 19, of Abbey Road, Barking and Dagenham spoke only to confirm their names at a Northampton Crown Court hearing today (Tuesday, May 2).

The pair have been charged with murder and possession an offensive weapon after Kwabena Osei-Poku, previously known as Alfred, was fatally stabbed, on Sunday April 23 in New South Bridge Road in Far Cotton, close to the university's Waterside campus. He died at the scene.

Two teenagers have appeared before a crown court judge after being charged with the murder of University of Northampton student Kwabena Osei-Poku.
Addressing the court on May 2, Judge Rupert Mayo set a plea and trial prep hearing date of June 12, 2023, with a provisional trial date of October 2, 2023.

Eke and Lebaga-Idubor were remanded in custody as up to 10 of their family and friends watched on from the public gallery.

Two other university of Northampton students, Antonio Huian, aged 18, of Royal Terrace, Northampton and Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, aged 19, of Kendal Gardens, Edmonton will also appear at Northampton Crown Court on June 12 after being charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice. Huian and Forbes-Coleman were both remanded in custody after a magistrates appearance on Friday (April 28).

The university has confirmed all four charged are University of Northampton students.

Five other teenagers who were arrested in connection to the incident have been released on bail.

An online fundraiser has been set up by the family of Kwabena to help pay for the funeral. It has already raised more than £11,000.