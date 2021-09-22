Two teenagers charged by detectives investigating violent knife fight in Northampton town centre
Boys aged 15 and 16 in court accused of wounding, possession of weapons and drugs
Detectives investigating an alleged knife attack in Northampton Market Square on Monday (September 20) have charged two teenagers from the town.
The pair were due to appear at the town's magistrates court today (Wednesday).
A 16-year-old boy is charged with wounding with intent and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.
A second teenager, aged 15, is charged with possession of a weapon and possession of cannabis.
Neither boy can be named for legal reasons.
Police were called to the town centre at around 3.30pm on Monday following reports of a fight. A 15-year-old suffered a laceration to his arm and was taken to hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.