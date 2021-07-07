Two teenagers and man, 24, held over knife fight in Wellingborough

Two teenagers and a 24-year-old man were in custody on Wednesday lunchtime after a knife fight in Wellingborough last night (July 6).

Officers answered 999 calls from terrified locals seeing groups of young people chasing each other armed with blades in Brickhill Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said today: "Officers were deployed and two men aged 24 and 18, and a 16-year-old boy, were all arrested in connection with the incident.

Police rushed to Brickhll Road, Wellingborough, after reports of gangs fighting with knives last night

"All three remain in police custody at this time.

"Detectives are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of the incident, to contact them by calling 101 using incident number 21000377595 — or if you’d prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."