Two taken to hospital after Kettering crash
Two people were taken to Kettering General Hospital after a three-car crash last night (Monday).
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 9:46 am
Police were called after the incident in Windmill Avenue, opposite the Esso garage, at about 5.15pm.
An off-duty paramedic helped until the ambulance arrived to treat those involved.
Two people, a man in one car and a woman in another, were taken to Kettering General Hospital.
A police spokesman described their injuries as 'minor'. They were unable to confirm the make of the cars involved.