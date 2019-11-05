Two taken to hospital after Kettering crash

Two people were taken to Kettering General Hospital after a three-car crash last night (Monday).

By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 9:46 am

Police were called after the incident in Windmill Avenue, opposite the Esso garage, at about 5.15pm.

An off-duty paramedic helped until the ambulance arrived to treat those involved.

Two people, a man in one car and a woman in another, were taken to Kettering General Hospital.

Police attended the scene

A police spokesman described their injuries as 'minor'. They were unable to confirm the make of the cars involved.