Two slashed after Corby pub brawl spills into street

An argument between two groups of men inside the Corby Candle spilled out into Elizabeth Street between 8pm and 9.15pm on Saturday (November 9).

During the altercation three men were injured with a 'sharp weapon', leaving two with large lacerations to their neck and face.

They were taken to University Hospital Coventry but a police spokesman said their injuries aren’t life-threatening.

The Corby Candle.

A third man suffered a cut to his wrist.

A force spokesman described one suspect as being tall, of 'solid' build, with a dark beard, and wearing a navy blue dark rain jacket and a hat.

Another suspect was described as being about 50-years-old.

Police have since arrested two men on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 63-year-old man has since been released on police bail.

A 58-year-old man remains in police custody.