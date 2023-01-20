Two plead not guilty to wounding with intent after Corby shop stabbing

Two people have pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent after a stabbing at a shop in Corby.

Police were called to the Spar in Lincoln Way at about 7.50pm on November 19 after reports that a 19-year-old man had been stabbed.

On Wednesday (January 18) at Northampton Crown Court 35-year-old Christopher Sneddon, of Grantham Walk in Corby, denied wounding with intent in connection with the incident.

A 15-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, denied the same charge.