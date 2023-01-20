Two plead not guilty to wounding with intent after Corby shop stabbing
They’re next due to appear at court in March
Two people have pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent after a stabbing at a shop in Corby.
Police were called to the Spar in Lincoln Way at about 7.50pm on November 19 after reports that a 19-year-old man had been stabbed.
On Wednesday (January 18) at Northampton Crown Court 35-year-old Christopher Sneddon, of Grantham Walk in Corby, denied wounding with intent in connection with the incident.
A 15-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, denied the same charge.
Both are next due to appear at the same court on March 8.