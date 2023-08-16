Two people have pleaded guilty to stabbing young man in Market Harborough town centre.

Keiran Silcott, 21 at the time, was flown straight to hospital by air ambulance after he was knifed in the chest and right leg and then staggered to Sainsbury's car park late on a Saturday night, where he received help.

Keiran’s mum Claire Silcott was out on patrol as a street pastor with three colleagues when she suddenly got a call from her distraught son telling her he had been stabbed.

Officers protect the scene after the stabbing (photo by Andrew Carpenter)

Tyler Groom, 21, formerly of Harrowden Lane, Finedon, along with an 18-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were due to stand trial but pleaded guilty to Section 20 Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH).

The court heard how an argument the previous day led Groom and a group of youths to confront the victim in the Britannia Walk area of Market Harborough during the evening of Saturday June 12, 2021.

Groom and his assailant stabbed the victim in the leg and chest before running away.

The victim managed to get to Sainsbury's where he collapsed and was found by an off-duty police officer.

The busy store was still open serving shoppers when the victim is thought to have collapsed on the ground outside.

He was airlifted to hospital and treated for superficial injuries and allowed to go home the day after the attack.

Following extensive enquiries, including speaking to eye witnesses and carrying out a trawl of CCTV from the area, officers were able to arrest the two suspects.

They were both charged with Section 18 GBH last year after being released on bail pending further enquiries.

They are due to be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Monday September 4.

The Harborough Mail were at the scene soon after the stabbing and spoke to Keiran’s mum Claire, who had just taken a call from her son saying 'mum, I've been stabbed'.

She said: “It’s absolutely devastating.

“I just can’t believe this has happened – it’s surreal.

“It’s your worst nightmare to get a call from one of your children telling you they’ve been stabbed."

Detective Constable Alex Horwood was the investigating officer. He said: “This was a distressing incident not only for the victim but for those who witnessed it and the aftermath.

“While this should not have happened at all, it was fortunate the victim did not sustain more serious injuries from the incident. This has been an extremely difficult time for him and we are pleased the defendants have been convicted.

“Quite understandably the incident caused a great deal of concern amongst the local community too and we hope yesterday’s outcome helps in providing some reassurance.

“Dealing with knife crime is a major priority for the force and the Lives not Knives campaign, which has been running for many years, aims to educate young people of the dangers and consequences of carrying knives.

“Further details regarding the campaign can be found at https://www.leics.police.uk/police-forces/leicestershire-police/areas/leicestershire-force-content/c/campaigns/2019/knife-crime/.”