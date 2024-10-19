Two pedestrians airlifted to hospital following collision at busy Northampton car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two pedestrians were airlifted to hospital and a man has been arrested following a collision at a busy Northampton town centre car park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened just after 3.30pm on Friday (October 18) at St John’s Car Park, when a car smashed through a side wall.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that a man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were walking in Swan Street when a black Seat Leon was in collision with them before crashing into the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Both pedestrians were taken to University Hospitals Coventry and Warkwickshire by air ambulance where they are being treated for serious injuries.”

The collision took place just after 3.30pm on Friday October 18 and resulted in a car colliding with St John’s Car Park. Photo: Abigail Lucy Zoe Silman.

A 23-year-old man from Northampton has also been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Police were in attendance at the time of the collision and so a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Motorists were unable to retrieve their cars from the car park for a period yesterday, while West Northamptonshire Council and emergency services established the structural safety. Motorists were allowed back to their cars around 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The damaged entrance remains cordoned off and the car park is likely to remain closed today (Saturday October 19).

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000623431.