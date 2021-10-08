Two Northampton men charged after series of fuel thefts across county

The pair were arrested near Watford Gap services this week

Two men have appeared in court over a number of theft offences after diesel, petrol and alcohol were stolen from filling stations and stores across Northamptonshire.

Northampton man Jonathan Hart, aged 48, of no fixed address, and Darrell Taylor, aged 48, of Nene Way, Kislingbury, were arrested near Watford Gap services shortly before midnight on October 6.

Both were later charged with three counts of making off without payment in relation to fuel thefts across the county, and one count of shoplifting relating to the theft of alcohol from a Raunds supermarket on September 16.