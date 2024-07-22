Two Northampton men, 21, charged with the murder of Tommy Boom
Tommy, aged 30, died shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 18, after he was stabbed in Millers Meadow, known locally as Semilong Park.
Daniel Larman, aged 21, and Kieran Okocha-Sleight, also aged 21, both of Woodside Way, are charged with Tommy’s murder.
Larman is also charged with one count of possession of a bladed article.
Both are due before Northampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday).
A 21-year-old Birmingham man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice has been released on bail as enquiries continue.
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said: “I would once again like to thank the local community for their support in getting our investigation to this point. This sentiment is echoed by Tommy’s family who are taking comfort in people’s willingness to help, and our thoughts remain with them in their grief.
“Our work does not stop here, and I continue to encourage anyone with information which could assist our investigation to get in touch. You can use our online portal anonymously – what matters is what you know, not who you are.”
A dedicated online portal for people to submit information, including relevant mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage, is available here and can be used anonymously: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM24D01-PO1
You can also call 101 or go online at www.northants.police.uk/RO, quoting incident number 24000425259.
To share information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously