Two Northampton burglaries that took place in space of ONE HOUR may be linked

Two homes in Kingsthorpe were burgled on the same night last week and police believe they may be linked.

A home in Knight's Lane was broken into on Friday, September 10 between 9.20pm and 9.40pm and the intruder(s) stole an iPad mini, jewellery and alcohol.

At around 9.30pm that very same evening, a residence in neighbouring street, Bishops Drive, was burgled by four men who stole cash and jewellery.

The burglaries took place in Knights Lane and Bishops Drive in Kingsthorpe. Photo: Google Maps

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers investigating the two offences believe they may be linked, and are asking residents in Knight’s Lane, Bishops Drive, Julian Way and Cannons Walk to check any home CCTV, smart doorbell and dash-cam footage for potentially relevant activity in the area between 8.30pm and 10pm on September 10."