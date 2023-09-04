Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Police officers are appealing for help to identify a man they believe may have information regarding a burglary in Ten Pines, Northampton.

At about 1am on Friday, August 4, two motorbikes – a white KTM SX50 and a blue and white Yamaha PW50 – were stolen from a residential garage.

Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.