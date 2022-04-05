Two more Kettering cannabis factories dismantled by police

Two cannabis factories were dismantled by police in Kettering after raids on consecutive days last week.

Officers from the Kettering Police Team raided a property in Clarence Road last Thursday (March 31) at about 9.30am.

They found a total of 40 mature plants, between 20 and 30 baby plants and a drying room with a large amount of cannabis drying out inside.

Cannabis seized in one of the raids. Credit: Kettering Police Team

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said two people have since been charged in connection with the find.

Lukas Ladyga, 27, of Bath Lane in Kettering, and Edvinas Salaminas, 33, of Manor Park in London, are both accused of producing cannabis.

The day after the Clarence Road discovery officers found another cannabis factory in a separate warrant at about 10am in Windmill Avenue.

A total of 180 plants of the class B drug were discovered there, worth thousands of pounds.