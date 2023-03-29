Police have released images of two men they want to track down after an incident in a Kettering park last month.

Today (March 29) officers appealed for information after a man was verbally abused in the Rockingham Road Pleasure Park, off Park View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At about 4.45pm on Sunday, February 19, the victim, a man in his mid-60s, was sat on a bench near the park’s bowling green when he was abused by two young men on bicycles.

Police want to speak to these men.