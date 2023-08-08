One man has been left with serious facial injuries following an altercation outside a popular Northampton bar.

At around 4.15am on Saturday, August 5, an altercation took place between two men outside Bar Serengeti in Wellingborough Road, in which one man suffered serious facial injuries.

Both men received hospital treatment following the incident.

A 27-year-old Northampton man arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm has been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant phone or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.