Two men hunted after stolen VW Golf used as battering ram on parked cars in Northampton side street

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a stolen car was used as a ‘battering ram’ to wreck parked vehicles in a Northampton side-street on Sunday morning.

Locals alerted police to a blue WV Golf doing handbrake turns and deliberately crashing into other cars near to Campbell Square Police Station at around 9.20am on Sunday (August 7).

The Golf was eventually found dumped in nearby Bailiff Street.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed it is believed two males were on board the vehicle, adding: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or could have video from a dashcam or even a doorbell which shows a blue VW Golf being driven dangerously in and around Bailiff Street.”