Two men from Kettering and Boston found guilty of Corby rape at Northampton Crown Court trial
Rooney 23, of Broughton, Kettering, and Doran, 22, and of Kirton, Boston, were found guilty after a six-day trial at Northampton Crown Court, which ended on August 26.
They will return to Northampton Crown Court on October 13 to be sentenced.
Lead investigator, detective constable Britt Bailey, said: “This case has taken a very long time to get to court and I want to commend the survivor for her unwavering support throughout.
“I hope that these guilty verdicts go some way in helping this young woman feel as if justice has been served.
"She has shown exceptional bravery.
“I hope this case demonstrates our determination at Northamptonshire Police to do everything we can to put offenders like Rooney and Doran behind bars, despite the obstacles we have to navigate along the way.”
If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, please come forward by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk/RO.