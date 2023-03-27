News you can trust since 1897
Two men charged with Corby woodland rape

The pair are set to appear before magistrates in Northampton today

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 27th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Northampton Crown Court. File image.
Two young men charged with rape will make their first appearance before a court this morning.

Dylan Young, 20, of Welland Vale Road, Corby and co-defendant John Cunningham, 20, of Blackbird Road, Corby, are both set to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

They are charged with raping a woman in a wooded area off Rockingham Road in Corby.

The offence is said to have taken place in July 2020.