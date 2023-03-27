Northampton Crown Court. File image.

Two young men charged with rape will make their first appearance before a court this morning.

Dylan Young, 20, of Welland Vale Road, Corby and co-defendant John Cunningham, 20, of Blackbird Road, Corby, are both set to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are charged with raping a woman in a wooded area off Rockingham Road in Corby.