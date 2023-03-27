Two men charged with Corby woodland rape
The pair are set to appear before magistrates in Northampton today
Two young men charged with rape will make their first appearance before a court this morning.
Dylan Young, 20, of Welland Vale Road, Corby and co-defendant John Cunningham, 20, of Blackbird Road, Corby, are both set to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.
They are charged with raping a woman in a wooded area off Rockingham Road in Corby.
The offence is said to have taken place in July 2020.