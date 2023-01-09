Two men charged with assault after police called to fight outside Northampton McDonald's
Two men have been charged with assault after police were called to a fight outside a Northampton McDonald’s.
The incident happened at 11.15am on Saturday (January 7) outside McDonald’s in Drapery when officers were called to reports of a fight.
A police spokeswoman said: “No one was seriously injured.”
Marius Iancu, 30, of Gordon Street, Northampton, and Sakhi Mohammedi, 23, of Lower Harding Street, Northampton were both charged with assault in connection with the incident.