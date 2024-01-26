Two men appear at Northampton Crown Court to face furnishing VAT return charges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have appeared at Northampton Crown Court to face furnishing VAT return charges.

Howard Grossman and Bhimjiyani Sharad appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (January 25) for mention in their VAT case.

Grossman, of Caldecott Gardens, Bushey, is charged with four counts of furnishing a return for the purposes of VAT, with intent to deceive, together with Sharad. The charges relate to incidents in 2014, according to court papers.

Howard Grossman leaving Northampton Magistrates Court on June 19, 2023.

Similarly, Sharad, of Headstone Lane, Harrow, faces the same charges together with Grossman. The charges also relate to incidents in 2014.

The next hearing date for both defendants has been set for February 5, 2024 at Birmingham Crown Court.

Grossman, aged 62, and Sharad, aged 68, have both been remanded on bail.

