Two jailed after community tip-offs led police to cannabis factory in Corby home

Two men have been jailed after a Corby cannabis factory was discovered thanks to tip-offs from the community.

Klevi Hysaliu, 26, and Hasllani Muhamet, 28, were arrested at the drug farm in Ribblesdale Avenue after officers raided it on March 8 this year.

Both men were found in the kitchen area, which appeared to be their living quarters, and Hysaliu initially tried to run from the rear door but was detained and arrested along with Muhamet.

During a search 98 cannabis plants in various stages of growth were located across five rooms as well as associated equipment and a drying room with harvested plants hanging from the ceiling.

Inside the cannabis factory

The pair, both of no fixed address, admitted the production of a controlled class B drug and were each jailed for 45 weeks.

Neighbourhood policing officer PC Brad Smith, who led the investigation, said: “This warrant was executed as a direct result of community intelligence, and I would like to thank the members of the public who raised their concerns as this led to the discovery of this cannabis factory.