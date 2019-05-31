Two injured by machete-swaying Kettering burglars

Burglars broke into a Kettering house before slashing the occupants with a machete.

The horrifying incident took place in Harcourt Street at 8.30pm last night (Thursday).

Two men were inside the property when the door was kicked in by the two attackers.

One swayed a machete towards the victims, causing both of them to suffer lacerations to their head and arms.

A police spokesman said one of the suspects was described as chubby and Asian. The other was described as being white and blond.

The spokesman added that nothing was recorded as being stolen.

Anyone who witnessed the aggravated burglary, or who has any information, should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.