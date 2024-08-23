Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was seriously assaulted at St James snooker and pool hall following a row over a game last night.

Police officers were called to St James Road, Corby, just after 9pm yesterday (August 22), to reports of a serious incident following an altercation at the snooker club off Weldon Road.

It’s believed a group got into a fight over a pool match.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries but thankfully, they are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

St James Snooker and American Pool club in Corby where last night's incident happened. Image: Google

Two men aged 35 and 19 have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

The club was taped-off this morning while poliec carried out their investigations.

On social media, the owner of the venue Lisa Knauer said that her staff had stayed with the victim and waited for an ambulance.

She added: “We fully cooperated with the police well into the early hours of this morning and continue to do so.”