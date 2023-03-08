Two drug dealers involved in county lines operations between London and Northampton jailed
Police say the pair had been moving heroin and cocaine from the capital to Northampton since April 2022
Two men involved in county lines drug dealing that involved moving heroin and cocaine between London and Northampton have been jailed.
21-year-old Pedro Armando and 22-year-old Abdul Hassan were arrested in October last year after police executed a warrant in The Briars, Briar Hill.
Officers recovered 60 wraps of the Class A drug crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £600.
Investigations revealed the pair had been running a drug line between the capital and Northampton since at least April of that year, moving heroin and cocaine up to Northampton and then pushing sales to users via text messages.
Northamptonshire Police say the duo had taken over the property in The Briars in order to use it as a base for their dealing, a tactic known as cuckooing.
Armando and Hassan were both charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin between April and October 2022. They both pleaded guilty on February 17, 2023 at Northampton Crown Court.
Detective Sergeant Torie Harrison of CID West said: “Tackling the harm caused by drugs is a priority for Northamptonshire Police, and I am really pleased our investigation has resulted in prison sentences for Hassan and Armando.
“They sought to profit by targeting vulnerable drug users, with their activity no doubt also fuelling drug-related crime, but instead of counting the cash both are now going to be counting the days they have to serve in jail.
“Their guilty pleas are testament to our ability to gather irrefutable evidence and their sentences illustrate the punishment that’s in store for those who seek to sell drugs in our county.”
Armando, of Brandon Street, Southwark, London, was jailed for a total of three and a half years, with Hassan, of Linscott Road, Hackney, London, sentenced to five and a half years.
