Two Corby men arrested after imitation guns and knives found in vehicle

A duo from Corby have been questioned after police officers in Market Harborough found a number of weapons during a vehicle check.

Police carrying out active patrols in High Street at lunchtime on Tuesday (November 16), noticed the vehicle in poor condition with tape on the number plate.

A search of the vehicle – a silver Ford – uncovered two imitation firearms as well as knives and the three occupants were immediately arrested and the weapons seized.

A 42-year-old man from Foxton and a 28-year-old man from Corby were arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a knife blade/sharp-pointed article in a public place.

A second 28-year-old man from Corby was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of a knife blade/sharp-pointed article in a public place and conspiracy to possess an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

All three men have since been released under investigation and enquiries are continuing.

Detective Inspector Charles Edwards, from Market Harborough CID, said: “While our investigation is progressing, I hope the public can take some reassurance from the fact that the weapons have been recovered and taken off our streets.