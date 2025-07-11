Two Corby boys arrested after series of suspected arsons

A pair of 16-year-olds from Corby have been questioned in connection with a series of field fires in rural parts of the town.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said today that they had been called out to a field fire in Corby at just after 9pm last night (July 10). They used wildfire backpacks and beaters to extinguish the blaze, which was one in a series in the area.

Northamptonshire Police have since arrested two 16-year-old boys on suspicion of arson, relating to a series of suspected arsons on The Great Oakley estate in a field and set of woods adjacent to Uppingham Road.

The boys have not been named.