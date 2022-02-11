Two charged with ecstasy supply in Corby
They'll make their first appearance before the court this morning
A man and woman from Corby have been charged with the supply of class-A drugs in Corby.
Chester Steed, 22, and Alexandria Jabe, 49, will appear before the court this morning (Friday, January 11) to face a string of drugs charges.
The pair, both of Yew Close on the Lloyds estate, are both accused of supplying MDMA, known as ecstasy, and cannabis between July 2019 and November 2019. They are also charged with cultivating cannabis in November 2019.
Steed is further charged with possession with intent to supply MDMA, with possession with intent to supply cannabis and of acquiring criminal property of £1,130.
They will appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court.