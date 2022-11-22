Two charged with attempted murder following stabbing at Corby supermarket

Two people have been charged after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Lincoln Way, Corby.

Christopher Sneddon, 35, of Grantham Walk, Corby, and a 15-year-old Corby boy who cannot be named due to his age, have both been charged with attempted murder.

The charges relate to an incident which happened at about 7.50pm on Saturday, November 19, when police officers were called to The Spar supermarket in Lincoln Way to reports that a man had been stabbed.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

A spokesman for Northants Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Sneddon and the 15-year-old boy will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (November 22).