Two charged with attempted murder following stabbing at Corby supermarket
It follows an incident at The Spar supermarket in Lincoln Way, Corby
Two people have been charged after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Lincoln Way, Corby.
Christopher Sneddon, 35, of Grantham Walk, Corby, and a 15-year-old Corby boy who cannot be named due to his age, have both been charged with attempted murder.
The charges relate to an incident which happened at about 7.50pm on Saturday, November 19, when police officers were called to The Spar supermarket in Lincoln Way to reports that a man had been stabbed.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.
A spokesman for Northants Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Sneddon and the 15-year-old boy will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (November 22).
Detectives investigating the incident are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 or alternatively, by calling call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 22000678505.