Two charged after Raunds drugs raid

Two men have been charged with class A drugs offences over a Raunds raid which took place more than two years ago.

Reece Creighton, 27, of Southcote Road in Bournemouth, and Kyle Creighton, 24, of Mackenzie Road in Raunds, have been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply class C drugs.

Kyle Creighton has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, police said.

Police raided a property in Raunds

The come after drugs, cash and phones were seized in a raid in Brook Street on June 13, 2020.